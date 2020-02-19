Dollywood to host several hiring events for the upcoming season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– If you are searching for that perfect job right now, you are in luck! Dollywood is gearing up for it’s 35th season and they are looking for a few good men and women to fill some important roles.

The Dollywood company is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions at Dollywood, Splash Country, and Dreammore Resort and Spa that have the potential to become careers.

Positions are available on the culinary and merchandise teams, as well as park operations positions including ticketing, transportation, house and grounds, and more.

Hospitality, lifeguard, and food service positions are available at splash country. Dreammore resort and spa has cooks, food service and housekeeping positions open.

Positions are available for the entire length of the 2020 operating season, as well as shorter peak season openings. Applicants must be 15 years of age or older.

The next hiring event is slated for Saturday, Feb. 22nd, at 1200 Dolly Parton Parkway. Leia Haney joins us from Dollywood to tell us all about the process.