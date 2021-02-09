Dollywood to host several hiring events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Dollywood is gearing up for a busy 2021 season across all of its properties with several hiring events in the next few weeks. The Dollywood Company is looking for more friendly faces who love to help guests enjoy their time at its award winning properties. The hiring events are slated for Saturday, February 13th at The Ridge Outdoor Resort in Sevierville and on Saturday, February 27th at the Sevierville Convention Center. Leia Haney tells us more about the positions available and the upcoming hiring events.