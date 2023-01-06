PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — This second annual music event is coming back to Pigeon Forge.

Dollywood’s Winter Music Series is set to start on Friday, January 13 and will run until Saturday, March 4 at the DreamMore Resort and Spa. Tickets are on sale now.

Although Dollywood is close until March of 2023, you can still get out and enjoy some great music at the Dolly Parton hotel and lodging spot.

Maryville natives, The Young Fables, are set to kickoff the series from playing three consecutive nights. Tickets can be purchased online. They are excited to be bringing their sound all the way from Nashville. “It is so exciting to be a part of this event with Dollywood,” Laurel Wright says. “They have a great way of showcasing and supporting all artists in different tiers.”

Tickets can be bought for each individual show or as a package. This event is open to the public and not just for those staying at the resort.

Dollywood season pass holders will receive a discounted ticket.

For more information and a full lineup of artists, visit their website or call them at 1-800-DOLLYWOOD.