KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dollywood’s Flowers and Food Festival is the ultimate Spring adventure. The entire park has been transformed, full of bright, vibrant flowers. There are more than 500,000 blooms across the park, including larger-than-life sculptures. The design captures the beauty of Spring in the Smokies. You’ll also experience a unique and delicious culinary experience, topped off with an incredible lineup of entertainment.
Enjoy the festival now through June 7, 2021.
Dollywood’s Flower and Food festival is in full bloom
