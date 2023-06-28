KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What better way to stay cool this summer than with some ice cream?

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hosting its annual summer promotion, Pint for a Pint.

From now until Thursday, June 29 those who donate blood will receive a voucher for a pint of ice cream from Bruster’s, a special edition T-shirt t, a Rowdy Bear Snow Park ticket, and more.

Click here to find a mobile donation site, or visit one of their four donation centers.

This is in an effort to promote their End “Less” Blood Summer event. From now until Friday, June 30, MEDIC has teamed up with Blood Centers of America to collect more donations during a prominent scarce time. Donors are encouraged to take a selfie and post it on social media using the hashtag #endlessblood. Donors can then enter their summer giveaway. Prizes include Apple Air Pods, Kindle, and more.

Visit MEDIC’s website for more information and to get involved.