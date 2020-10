PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) - Spooky season is finally here and the ghouls have come out to play.

Rocky Top Mountain Coaster is kicking off its annual "Coasts & Goblins" spook-tacular event with "Fright Nights" during the weekends. On Friday and Saturday evenings in October, riders can enjoy the hills and thrills with incredible lights, goblins, ghouls and ghosts!