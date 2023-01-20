FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s so many types of cheeses and plenty of ways to eat it, but many may stick to the ones they know best. At the Euphoric Cheese Shop, they say no one has to be a cheese expert to have a great experience in their shop. Which brings a little ease, since Jan. 20 marks National Cheese Lover’s Day.

Now is the time to explore and try some new cheese or people can stick with what they know. Either way, the Euphoric Cheese Shop has what you need to enjoy this national day.

“Our cheesemongers will help you find cheese you love from our selection of 100 cheeses,” Amy Burritt, a cheesemonger said. “National Cheese Lover’s Day is just one way to celebrate cheese. There is also a cheese festival in Knoxville (Knoxville Cheese Fest), plus cheese makes a great gift, and it can be incorporated into everything from breakfast to dessert and everything in between,” she said.

The shop is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located in Farragut. They also make custom charcuterie boxes and boards, and they carry everything you need to make a board of your own. For more information, visit their website.