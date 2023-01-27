KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alternatives sources of power is never a bad idea with the unpredictably of Tennessee weather.

Backup generators can ensure you can still work and live properly if you lose power for an unexpected duration. You can find a generator that fits exactly what you need at Pioneer Heating and Cooling.

They can install and walk you through your exact generator for all electricity needs.

The winter weather cannot only affect your home, but many surrounding you. The Knoxville Utility Board is constantly monitoring power outages and ask that you report any you might be experiencing.

