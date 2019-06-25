Don’t miss Gomela to Return presented by the Carpetbag Theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Coming up you have the opportunity to enjoy a moving performance right here in our community as the Carpetbag Theatre presents Gomela To Return.
It’s a story based on hope, survival, courage, and the resilience that exists in the face of oppression. It is about the heartbeat of a people that will never die, the culture and traditions that continue to evolve, grow, and survive the test of time. It highlights those from New Orleans displaced after Katrina; and Black Lives Matter-the beauty and resilience of black people, past and present. Johnathan Clark and Kesha Rocket tell us all about the one night performance coming up on June 29th.
