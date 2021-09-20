Double the burgers, double the fun

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – They say two things are better than one, and we are highlighting two of the burgers that will be featured during GatlinBURGER Week.

First, Crawdaddy’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar is bringing the heat with their “Daddy O Burger.” It is a blackened angus beef patty with crispy buffalo shrimp, bleu cheese, and caramelized onions served on a brioche bun.

Next, Johnny Rockets will be joining GatlinBURGER Week for the first time. They will be serving “The Smokies Burger” which is an angus beef patty with smoked bacon, crispy onion straws, cheddar cheese, and Smoky Mountain BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).

Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”