KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Second Harvest Food Bank’s 13th Annual Double Your Donation Day event is Thursday, December 7th from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. !

Second Harvest Food Bank provides more than 24 MILLION pounds of food throughout East Tennessee each year. All donations made to the food bank will be matched, and your donation will make a DOUBLE in impact for more than 230,000 neighbors experiencing hunger in our local East Tennessee communities.

To learn more, just visit their website and watch WATE on Thursday, Dec. 7.