MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On December 8th you can Double your Donation to Second Harvest Food Bank, every dollar you donate will create six meals for the hungry within our community.

“Double your Donation Day” is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Second Harvest Food Bank where sponsors match every dollar that is donated by the community. For every dollar donated, Second Harvest Food Bank will be able to supply 6 meals to members of our community fighting food disparity.

“Double your Donation Day” kicks off on December 8th and for just one dollar you can create six meals for the needy in East Tennessee. You also have the option of donating in honor or in memory of someone that you care about. For more information or to schedule your donation visit the Second Harvest Food Bank website.