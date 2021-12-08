KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is gearing up for another one of their biggest donation days.

This is the 11th annual telethon all put on to fight hunger and help feed hope in East Tennessee.

The event starts on Dec. 9th from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. All donations given will be match by community sponsors all the way up to $600,000.

Working alongside of Second Harvest is a proud sponsor, Bank of America, whom have been working together for over 20 years.

To donate online or by phone, visit Second Harvest’s website or call (865) 521-0000.