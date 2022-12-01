KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tis the season of giving for a good cause.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is gearing up for their largest annual fundraiser of the year, Double Your Donation Day. On Thursday, December 8 all donations made to Second Harvest will be matched by sponsors all around the region.

Anything helps to support their mission to end hunger in East Tennessee. A $1 donation provides up to 3 meals, but on Double Your Donation Day, it will provide up to 6 meals.

There were reported 200,000 East Tennesseans facing hunger and food insecurity in 2021. With the ongoing effects of Covid-19 and inflation, that number has and is continuing to increase. Elaine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest, is stressing the importance and awareness during the holiday season.

Donations can be made online or over the phone at 865-243-8227.