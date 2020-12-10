Double your donation with Second Harvest Food Bank on Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is hosting the 10th annual Double Your Donation Day fundraiser on Thursday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. That means that all donations made during that time will be matched up to $500,000.

Second Harvest hopes to raise $1 million in an unprescidented year in which they have seen a 30% increase in need in less than a year. Right now nearly 240,000 East Tennesseans are food insecure.

To help, make a donation at secondharvestetn.org/dyd2020 or call 865-243-8227.

