HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — This December, the Downtown Harriman Merchants Association is hosting an event called The Great Downtown Harriman Nutcracker Quest. The event starts Nov. 25 and goes until December 16.

It is free to participate and open to all ages. There are 12 local businesses participating, and “Questers” will need to visit each of these 12 businesses during their regular open hours, find the hidden Nutcracker, snap a selfie and post on Facebook or Instagram.

Participants even have a chance to win a gift basket! This is a great way to explore a charming downtown in East Tennessee, support local businesses, and maybe find the perfect Christmas gift while you’re at it.

To learn more, just visit their website.