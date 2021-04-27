Dress for Success clothing swap for women

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Entrust Direct Title invites you to a business attire clothing swap, “Dress for Success.” The event will be held April 30, 2 – 5 p.m. at Entrust Direct.

Women can bring their unused, good condition business and business casual items. Those items can be swapped out for items brought in from other ladies. It’s a great way to clean out your closet while also supporting Susannah’s House. Susannah’s House is a local faith based non-profit who focuses on the sobriety of women while also helping their children as well.

