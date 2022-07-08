KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Look good to feel good while working out.

The saying rings true: dress for success, but how well does that work in the gym world? Personal trainer and certified nutritionist, Krystal Goodman, shared her take on a new way to start thinking about your gym attire.

A new outfit always makes us want to hit the town and show it off and Goodman says that is the same mindset here. Feeling beautiful in your workout clothes creates confidence, stamina, and motivation– all words you want to have while working out.

Krystal brought in several looks that go with the trends many are seeing right now. Off the shoulder sports bras, cropped workout tops, and biker shorts are some of the styles that are creating a lot of popular buzz. One of which is the comeback of the tennis skirt. This effortless style allows you still get a good workout in while also feeling flirty and fierce.

She also brought in some deals and steals you might have not seen. Many athletic apparel companies can be quite expensive, but thanks to smaller retailers like Target, TJ Maxx, and Walmart you can find the same styles at a much lesser cost. You can shop these exact looks on Krystal’s website now.

We couldn’t Let Krystal go without having her share her top seasonal fruits and vegetables. She advocates to always shop local when finding produce. Not only are you supporting small business owners and farmers, you are getting top quality, fresh products that can easily lose their taste in a grocery store.

Follow along with Krystal on Instagram for more fitness and nutrition tips and tricks.