JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – You can provide some seasonal cheer for you and your legal-aged loved one by creating some easy holiday cocktails.

Storyteller Allante Walker spent some time with mixologist Sherry Murphy of Murphy’s Mixers learning how to make hand-crafted Christmas spirits. You can contact Sherry on her website or Facebook page to book her for your next event.

If you want to make your holiday gatherings a little more festive, Sherry provided the ingredients for these easy-to-make drinks.

Candy Cane Martini

– Grenadine (1 oz.)

– Vodka (1 ¼ oz.)

– Peppermint Schnapps (¾ oz.)

– Half & Half (1⁄2 oz.)

**Crush peppermint for rim**



Rudolph Martini

– Grenadine (1 oz.)

– Kahlúa (1 oz.)

– Baileys Irish Cream (1 oz.)

**Put sugar on rum**



Holiday cocktail

– Grenadine (1 oz.)

– Crème de menthe (1 oz.)

– Vodka (2 oz.)

– Ice



Old fashioned

– Bourbon (2 oz.)

– Bitters (4 drops)

– Sugar (1 tsp.)

– Sliced orange

– Cherry

– Ice



Pomegranate drink

– Vodka (2 oz.)

– Pomegranate syrup (1⁄2 oz.)

– Mango syrup (1⁄2 oz.)

– Cranberry juice (¼ oz.)

