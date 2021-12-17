JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – You can provide some seasonal cheer for you and your legal-aged loved one by creating some easy holiday cocktails.
Storyteller Allante Walker spent some time with mixologist Sherry Murphy of Murphy’s Mixers learning how to make hand-crafted Christmas spirits. You can contact Sherry on her website or Facebook page to book her for your next event.
If you want to make your holiday gatherings a little more festive, Sherry provided the ingredients for these easy-to-make drinks.
Candy Cane Martini
– Grenadine (1 oz.)
– Vodka (1 ¼ oz.)
– Peppermint Schnapps (¾ oz.)
– Half & Half (1⁄2 oz.)
**Crush peppermint for rim**
Rudolph Martini
– Grenadine (1 oz.)
– Kahlúa (1 oz.)
– Baileys Irish Cream (1 oz.)
**Put sugar on rum**
Holiday cocktail
– Grenadine (1 oz.)
– Crème de menthe (1 oz.)
– Vodka (2 oz.)
– Ice
Old fashioned
– Bourbon (2 oz.)
– Bitters (4 drops)
– Sugar (1 tsp.)
– Sliced orange
– Cherry
– Ice
Pomegranate drink
– Vodka (2 oz.)
– Pomegranate syrup (1⁄2 oz.)
– Mango syrup (1⁄2 oz.)
– Cranberry juice (¼ oz.)