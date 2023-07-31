KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the entire month of August, you can support the Alzheimer’s Association while drinking purple beer in Knoxville.

The Orange Hat Brewing Company will host a “Paint the Town Purple” Kick-Off event on Tuesday, August 1st, where people can drink a special, purple beer. The Forget-Me-Not Beer, which was crafted for the PTTP campaign, will be available to all customers. Proceeds from the sales for all of August will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Last weekend, on Saturday, July 29th, the Orange Hat Brewing Company also hosted a quarter-mile speed walking competition to support the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Orange Hat Brewing Company, which opened its doors three years ago, says its passions are pretty simple: great beer and good times with friends and family. A huge focus for them also is giving back to the community, which includes raising awareness about Alzheimer’s.

To learn more about Orange Hat Brewing Company, check out their website.