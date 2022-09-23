KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Drive Electric Week kicks off in Knoxville tomorrow September 24th from 10am to 3pm at Pellissippi State Community College.

If you have ever wondered what it is like to own or drive an electric vehicle of any kind, then tomorrow you will want to head to Pellissippi State Community College for the 2022 Knoxville Drive Electric Festival. From trucks to motorcycles to classic car conversions there is something for every kind of automotive enthusiast.

If speed is your passion, they will have some of the fastest street cars on the market such as the Tesla Plaid but if rugged durability is your interest then you will not want to miss the extensive collection of trucks that will be on display. Running on 100% American Electricity and Ingenuity, nothing says USA more than the open road.

For more information visit the Drive Electric Knoxville Week website.