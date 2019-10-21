Drive to Serve with Volunteer Assisted Transportation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- For the past decade, Volunteer Assisted Transportation has served our East Tennessee community by providing rides for seniors and persons with disabilities who need assistance to travel safely.

The program offers rides to various locations such as doctors appointments, grocery shopping, prescription pickups and social and recreational events.

Now, the organization is calling all volunteers with the drive to serve to assist in keeping this wonderful program up and running.

Interested in volunteering? Call (865) 524-2786 or e-mail Nancy Welch at knoxooa@knoxseniors.org.

