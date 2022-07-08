KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Following tragic events that ended the lives of five Austin-East High School students in 2021, one group has emerged to change the vibration of the community.

Obayana Ajanaku, a teacher at Austin-East High and Vine Middle School, started Drums Up Guns Down to combat gun violence and promote self-expression. Kids in the group not only have the opportunity to learn the technical aspects of drumming, but they also foster close relationships and learn valuable life skills. Drums Up Guns Down also incorporates a dancing component as another avenue for the kids to express themselves. Since their start a little more than a year ago, Drums Up Guns Down has launched an after-school program and summer camp, marched in parades, and performed at various community events including the Big Ears Music Festival and the World’s Fair 40th Anniversary Celebration.

Drums Up Guns Down will be an integral part of the annual Kuumba Festival happening in late July. They are looking for support to assist them in their fundraising efforts for the event. You can head to this GoFundMe page to make a donation for the Kuumba Festival.