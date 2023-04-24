PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bringing their rock and roll mixed with modern pop-country sound right here to Knoxville, the DuShane band is ready to hit the stage.

Singer and Guitarist Shane and bassist Brian made a stop in Knoxville inside the WATE studio to share their love for their music with us. As the band gets ready for their performance at Finn’s Tavern on Kingston Pike, they couldn’t help but play a little tune for us as well.

You can catch the DuShane Band live at Finn’s Tavern at 7 p.m. tonight.

For more information on the DuShane Band, you can visit their website.