Dust off your boots Garth Brooks is coming to Neyland Stadium ya’ll

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Thunder rolled through Rocky Top Wednesday morning, as legendary performer Garth Brooks announced he is playing a concert at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night, Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT.

It will be the first concert at Neyland Stadium in 16 years and just the third in the venue’s nearly 100-year history. Opie and Carina from Q Mornings with Opie and Carina got the call from Garth and sit down with Living East Tennessee’s Kelli Smith and Chelsea Haynes to give us the inside scoop!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Watch and Win

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.