KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dusty’s All Star Circus will be performing in Knoxville this Friday, March 31st, Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd. The event is labeled, “Today’s Most Exciting Modern Circus!”

Philip Dusty Sadler created Dusty’s All Star Circus, after dreaming about having his own circus since the age of four. Throughout his life, he performed around the world as a trick rider, animal trainer and circus clown. Now, his circus performs at more than 200 cities each year.

Dusty’s All Star Circus, which includes fun for the entire family, features world-renowned artists and circus performers.

According to their website, Dusty’s All Star Circus writes, “The Circus is complete with all the tasty circus treats at our concession stand including traditional favorites. This show aims to be a modern adaption of the classic American Circus in an intimate atmosphere. You and your children will experience the Circus up-close and personal! Dusty promises wholesome entertainment that will be enjoyed by all ages – fun for the entire family.”

