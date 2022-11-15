KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – DV Martial Arts is a family-owned local company that specializes in the growth of every student that walks through their door. With many different programs to choose from, DV Martial Arts has something for everyone.

In today’s day and age, there are a lot of people who have confidence issues when it comes to losing weight or feeling like they belong. DV Martial Arts opens its doors to let everyone know that they are welcome and are there to help you every step of the way to your goal. With class offerings for everyone from 5 years old all the way up to adult women.

DV Martial Arts offers self-defense classes for teens and up to help with real-life situations that they may encounter. Getting you ready to defend yourself if need be.

You can find more information about DV Martial Arts or book your next class on their website now.