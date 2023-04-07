TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – Living the best life and being healthy is something that a lot of people strive for. Earth Fare in Turkey Creek is celebrating that healthy lifestyle and their anniversary of being in Knoxville.

From the start of coming back to Knoxville, Earth Fare has made it their mission to provide the best food and groceries for you that they can. From non-GMO foods to no artificial flavors or dyes, Earth Fare does it all.

To celebrate their anniversary here in Knoxville, they have decided to hold a Grand Re-Opening and have games and prizes for anyone that wants to come to celebrate with them. The event takes place on April 8th with the ribbon cutting at 7:45 am and the store officially opening with events at 8:00 am Saturday morning.

During the re-opening event, you can bring canned goods to the store to donate and help support Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. All donations will go to help serve the East Tennessee community and families in need.

For more information, you can visit Earth Fare’s website or visit them in Turkey Creek.