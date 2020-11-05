East Tennessean pursues her passion for fashion with new virtual boutique

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – No matter how much time passes by, it’s never too late to follow your dreams.

For Ariell Johnson, Eleven88 Boutique was a dream she had nearly two decades ago. Her passion for fashion is what led her to finally kickstart her dream of providing cute and trendy clothes, for women of all shapes and sizes.

“It’s important for me to include all women, so we have sizes small through 3X,” Johnson said. “It’s about providing styles that are affordable for women of all sizes.”

Johnson stated that a lot of women struggle with fashion because of what’s deemed “stylish and trendy, but “I believe you wear the clothes, the clothes don’t wear you.”

Johnson’s new fall collection live now with upcoming Black Friday deals she said, “you won’t want to miss out on.”