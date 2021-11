KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for a new show to stream? One of Netflix’s newest shows to premier is Swap Shop, and you may see some familiar places.

Swap Shop is a reality series based on a Tennessee radio show called Swap Shop that tells listeners where they can find the best deals and hidden gems. Two of those listeners stopped by the Living East Tennessee studio to talk about their experience.

You can stream Swap Shop on Netflix now.