East Tennessee author releases new book titled “The Southern Wildlife Watcher: Notes of a Naturalist”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With more than twenty books under his belt, East Tennessee author Rob Simbeck is excited to release his new work, “The Southern Wildlife Watcher: Notes of a Naturalist.”

The book collects 36 pieces, giving interesting, offbeat tales and natural histories on everything from the housefly to the bald eagle, the earthworm to the bobcat, the bullfrog to the great white shark. Its experts include professors, biologists, and others from across the state and its agencies, as well as from across the nation.

You can find more information on Rob Simbeck, and where to buy his books at robsimbeck.com.