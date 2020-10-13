East Tennessee author releases new book titled “The Southern Wildlife Watcher: Notes of a Naturalist”

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With more than twenty books under his belt, East Tennessee author Rob Simbeck is excited to release his new work, “The Southern Wildlife Watcher: Notes of a Naturalist.”

The book collects 36 pieces, giving interesting, offbeat tales and natural histories on everything from the housefly to the bald eagle, the earthworm to the bobcat, the bullfrog to the great white shark. Its experts include professors, biologists, and others from across the state and its agencies, as well as from across the nation.

You can find more information on Rob Simbeck, and where to buy his books at robsimbeck.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.