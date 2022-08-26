KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Today the East Tennessee Bigfoot Festival got started in Cherokee Park in Morristown. Celebrities, chainsaws, and live music all weekend to celebrate all things Sasquatch.

Going on a hunt to locate Bigfoot has never been easier, this weekend there will be hundreds at the East Tennessee Bigfoot Festival. An the lovable Sasquatch will not be alone because organizers have brought you an entire weekend full of live music, great food, hundreds of vendors, celebrity appearances and chainsaw carving competitions. With so much going on at this family-friendly event, visitors will want to spend the entire day delving into the mysterious world of Bigfoot.

You will be able to meet celebrities such at Bryon Cherry, the actor behind Cousin Coy Duke from the Dukes of Hazzard and the guys from Outlaw Paranormal, offering their ghost hunting expertise to any visitors that are interested in the world of cryptids.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the East Tennessee Bigfoot Festival website.