KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Leading up to this weekend’s Hummingbird Festival, Ijams Nature Center is holding seminars throughout the week such as their “Birds of Prey” workshop.

This week Ijams Nature Center is hosting a number of workshops in build up to this weekend’s Hummingbird Festival which kicks off Saturday at 7am. These seminars are fun for all ages and visitors may just meet some of Ijams education animal such as Tiger the Hawk. On Saturday there will be activities throughout the day with the main attraction beings the hummingbird banding station. A hummingbird expert will be tagging various hummingbirds for study and guests will be able to observe and interact with these illusive birds.

Tickets for this event can be purchased on Ijams.org.

For more information or to reserve your place at the Hummingbird Festival visit the Ijams Nature Center website.