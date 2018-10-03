Breaking News
Crews search for man in Tennessee River

East Tennessee family says thank you to Honor Guard members

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

They stand in salute of fellow veterans as their family members say a final goodbye. Honor Guard members from East Tennessee help perform full military honors at veteran’s funerals weekly, sometimes daily. They volunteer their time to make sure their fellow men and women have a service they so greatly deserve.

Veteran Billie Hicks died about a month ago. His daughters, Jolene Matthews and Rhonda Ferguson, said they were so grateful to the Honor Guard members for making the services so special.

“It was amazing. For what they give for their country they deserve a special good bye something that makes them stand out,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson said her father served nearly 21 years in the Army, but was very humble and quiet about his time in the military.

“If it hadn’t been for the Honor Guard being at the funeral we would have never known how decorated our dad really was,” said Ferguson. “When the Chaplain referred to him as highly decorated it struck a chord. It meant so much.”

Displaying his medals, photos and the flag they were presented at the funeral, Ferguson said they couldn’t be more proud of their dad and the legacy he left behind.

The family was so moved by the efforts of the Honor Guard they did present a donation and in lieu of flowers asked others to give as well.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving is October 4. WATE will be partnering with local businesses and the community to raise donations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.