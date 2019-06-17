Have you ever wondered what it would be like to produce a movie? Well one local filmmaker is living that dream now with a new film available on Amazon Prime. It’s called Magnolia and Clementine. Filmmaker and actress Asheley Shelton tells us more about this project.
East Tennessee Filmmaker to be featured in Amazon
