KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee Fishing Show and Expo is a free event being hosted at the Knoxville Expo Center until Sunday January 23rd.

From boats to lures the East Tennessee fishing show and expo has something for every angler in the family. Running through Sunday January 23rd, this free event offers a wide variety of vendors and seminars from professional anglers.

Exhibitors at the East Tennessee fishing show and expo offer fishing gear for Bass, Crappie, Trout, Walleye, and a variety of other species. Exhibitors also have a huge selection of boats and kayaks, so you can shop for the newest models from multiple marine dealers based in TN.

For more information visit the East Tennessee fishing show and expo website.