KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound (TAMIS) is a department of the Knox County Public Library that works to preserve the audiovisual heritage of East Tennessee as it appears in the unique film, video, music, and other media artifacts in their collections. They obtain these artifacts from local donors and various marketplaces and make them available for scholars, members of the community and anyone else who may want to know more about 20th century life in our region.

TAMIS partners with local heritage experts, media producers across the country, federal agencies and national professional organizations to preserve, interpret, and share these artifacts in East Tennessee and elsewhere.

TAMIS’ collections are built from donations from members of the Knoxville community, and they would love to hear from you if you have vintage home movies, unique audio recordings, or other audiovisual media that help tell the story of 20th century East Tennessee history.



People can see examples of TAMIS’ collections through Facebook and Vimeo.

Also, the community is invited to come to free monthly screenings at Central Cinema in North Knoxville, including Thursday, December 14, all-ages, screening at 6:30 PM that will showcase examples from collections in a “12 Days of Christmas” inspired format.

To learn more, just visit their website.

