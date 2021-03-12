East Tennessee Kidney Foundation takes Lucky Kidney Run virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee Kidney Foundation (ETKF) invites families, runners & walkers, corporate teams & sponsors to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and support local dialysis patients by participating in its annual Knox Shamrock Fest & Lucky Kidney Run, presented by Fresenius Kidney Care.

2021’s event is going Virtual! A virtual format is both convenient and accessible to people all across the United States! Registrants may run/walk the whole distance on the official race day, Saturday, March 13, or break it up over multiple days, unlocking fun milestone badges along the way. Upload your results until you reach your goal distance, or simply mark that you have completed the event (posting times is optional). It’s that easy!

“This year’s virtual Lucky Kidney Run promises fun for everyone, whether you plan to walk during your lunchbreaks or on the weekend with your families,” ETKF Executive Director Katie Martin said. “We are thrilled that this new virtual format will allow people here at home to support this favorite annual event, and also open up the event to people all across the country. All those whose lives have been touched by kidney disease, and those who just enjoy the new trend of virtual events, are welcome to participate in support of our local missions.”

Registration fee includes a 2021 Lucky Kidney Run moisture-wicking shirt (youth sizes are cotton), sponsor goodies, and a special gift, all delivered safely to your door with contactless, FREE SHIPPING! Each registrant may also print a personalized race bib & finisher certificate. Post your selfie while wearing your race bib to social media using #luckykidneyrun!

Win SWAG with referral rewards & tiered fundraising levels. Earn up to $25 refund of your original registration fee, and cool swag such as camo trucker hats, duffle bags, metal water bottles & more! There is also an option to register as a fundraiser if you simply want to earn cool swag!

All proceeds benefit the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation, a LOCAL & independent 501(c)3 nonprofit, which provides life sustaining care to individuals suffering from kidney disease. 100% of money raised stays right here in East Tennessee.