KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee MOPAR car club stopped by Greystone to give us a preview of their upcoming appearance at the Knoxville Man Show.

The Knoxville Man Show kicks off on Friday March 4th and runs through Saturday March 5th. East Tennessee MOPAR have been a fixture of the Man Show and this year will be no different as they will have a presence on both days of the event.

At any car show etiquette plays a major role in the enjoyment of the event both for the car owner and the visitor. One of the biggest tips that we can offer, which will immediately earn you the respect of any car owner, please do not touch or allow what you are wearing to touch the vehicle. These cars are meticulously maintained and that costs a lot both financially and through the sweat, tears, and hard work put in by the owner. These vehicles are works of art and should be treated as such, with respect and admiration. Take photos, ask questions, and enjoy the trove of knowledge that the East Tennessee MOPARs possess.

For more information visit the East Tennessee MOPAR website or for the Man Show visit the Knoxville Man Show website.