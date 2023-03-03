KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Mopars Car Club will be at the Man Show to talk about all things cars. Visitors can also find out how to become a member.

“You don’t need to own a Mopar to be a member. Just have a love for the brand,” Judy Holman, the president of the club said.

After the Man Show, The East TN Mopars Car Club puts on the ‘Fun in the Sun’ All Mopar Car Show on June 24 at Chilhowee Park. All proceeds collected at the event benefit the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad.

For more information on the club, visit their website.