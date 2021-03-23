East Tennessee musician EmiSunshine receives a “golden ticket” to Hollywood on this season of American Idol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee native, EmiSunshine, is headed to Hollywood on season 19 of American Idol.

In 2017, this superstar was named Rolling Stone’s, “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know,” and Emi confirmed that this was the affirmation she needed to keep pushing towards a breakthrough in her music career.

Now, with more than 10 songs on her album, “Family Wars,” and a myriad of live performances lined up for the rest of the year, EmiSunshine shares her experience on American Idol as she makes it to Hollywood and teases ahead to the rest of the season.