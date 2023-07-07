KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee region is becoming one of the top places for seniors to retire and spend more of their free time.

In 2022, Forbes named Knoxville as one of the best areas to retire due to housing, cost of living, climate, and much more. Seniors are able to take in the country life with the Great Smoky Mountains to the growing city vibes in Downtown Knoxville.

This region supports all different types of lifestyles, financial capabilities, and more.

From 2000 to 2018, the senior population in Knox County increased by 51.9 percent more than twice the rate for the total population.

However, as the existing senior population grows here in East Tennessee, seniors are needing more services to either help them age in place at home or sell their homes for other living arrangements.

