KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two local realtors and brothers, Stephen and Matt Beech have decades of experience in the housing market. The duo are agents with Wallace Real Estate and have their own team called Beech Signature Homes.

Stephen Beech says, “My brother and I have been in real estate for 25 years and know a house is just a house until a family moves in and then it becomes a home. If you’re looking for your dream house, flips, or rentals, we have got you covered.”

When it comes to the current market, the brothers say that buyer demand is very strong. In fact, many people are moving into the area, along with others who do not own a home and want to purchase one. They add that this, along with a lack of tax incentives and financing, is driving a high demand.

Stephen and Matt Beech say that as soon as sellers decide to sell, the number of homes will create a higher number of choices. Plus, many homeowners are still holding onto lower interest rates.

