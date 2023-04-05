KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dreams really do come true and one Knoxville native is proving that.

Singer-songwriter, Greylan James, is now being welcomed in one of the largest, most successful record labels in the music industry.

The East Tennessee native has just onboarded with Big Machine Label Group, and has been known to kickstart artists career’s such as Taylor Swift, Rascal Flatts, Florida Georgia Line and more.

James, originally from Knoxville, has been performing and writing music since he was just five years old. His songwriting skills have had success at an early age and has gone on to write songs sung by his hometown hero, Kenny Chesney.

Chesney recorded one of his biggest hits written by James.

Song cover for “Happy Does” written by Greylan James and performed by Kenny Chesney.

“They say you don’t meet your hero’s, but I am very happy I met him and work with him often,” says Greylan.

For the past 10 years, Greylan has been living in Music City and continuing to write songs for top-charting artists. He has officially signed on with Big Machine Record Group and is excited to finally be putting his own music out for the world to hear.

Greylan is expected to release his his debut album later this year.

Greylan is also collaborating with top names. For the second year in a row, UScellular is launching its “Locally Grown, Locally Live” music campaign to showcase prominent recording artists and the people and places that have shaped who they are today.

The campaign runs now through Sunday, May 28 with special performers hitting the UScellualr Connection Stage on Saturday, July 8 Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Greylan is currently on the road touring with the American- country band, Old Dominion. Click here for more information and tour dates.