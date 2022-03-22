KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new generation is having fun while also learning all about wildlife preservation.

Earlier this month, the Smoky Mountain Quail Forever 3139 Chapter put on their annual Youth Hunt.

Young East Tennesseans, ages ten to fifteen, were able to come out and participate. The event brought out the largest number of participants with a total of 47 young volunteers.

Kids were able to spend the day out in the wild taking part in several hunting activities, including skeet shooting, and 22 rifle shooting.

Quail Forever 3139 Chapter’s mission is to conserve quails and other wildlife through habitat improvements, education, and more.

For more information on Quail Forever 3139 or to attend their next event, visit their Facebook page.