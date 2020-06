KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- We are excited to share the great news that Sonny & Cher have been adopted. We featured these sweet dogs on our show during our #PetOfTheWeek segment with the Blount County Animal Center. The dogs had been recently included in a photo shoot with Lifestar. When one of the crew members saw them on our show, he couldn't resist making the dogs a part of his family!