KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – She got her start here in East Tennessee, performing at flea markets and festivals as a young girl. Since then, she has appeared on national television and performed nationwide. Now, EmiSunshine is 17 years old and preparing to release her first children’s album.

EmiSunshine has released several albums in the past few years, but they had songs that dealt with mature topics like domestic violence, murder, and poverty. Her new album, however, titled “Universe,” is specifically for children.

EmiSunshine will have an album release concert at The Arts Avenue in Chattanooga on November 19th. You can learn more about the event, and EmiSunshine’s music at TheEmiSunshine.com.