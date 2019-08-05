East Tennessee’s own Chris Hennessee talks songwriting, performing, and living the country music dream

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–He’s a local musician with big roots in the country music capital! Singer songwriter Chris Hennessee now lives in Nashville, but was born and raised in Decatur, TN (Meigs County). Hennessee is still an East Tennessee boy at heart, but he now travels and shares the stage with some big names in the country music industry! His talents are one thing, but Chris is just as down to earth as they make them! He sits down with Living East Tennessee’s Kelli Smith to share more about his love for music and also performs one of his newest hits “Wrong End Of The Rainbow”.