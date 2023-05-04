KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Every day is a Cinco de Mayo when CJ’s Tacos and Hitches & Honey are in the house.

The two East Tennessee chefs are creating a way for you to enjoy what they do best.

CJ’s Tacos is a restaurant, food truck, and catering service that has a variety of menu items ranging from quesadillas, tacos, chips and Queso, and more. The restaurant is located inside the Embassy Suites in Downtown Knoxville.

Hitches and Honey is your one-stop shop for locally-made salsas, honey, sauces, jams, and more. Located in Sevierville, they are ready to come to you. You can regularly see owner, Fred Kueber, at local farmer’s markets and various events all across East Tennessee.

The two companies are coming together and combining their menu items for you to enjoy.

The two companies are always keeping busy year-round.

CJ’s Tacos can help with your wedding, corporate event, birthday party, graduation, and more through their food truck or onsite catering services. You will be getting authentic flavors due to their sauces and seasonings being made in-house.

Hitches & Honey hopes you will stop by and try their sample bar out. Kueber says, “You never know what I’ll cook up.” You can visit them in Sevierville, Knoxville, and Kodak at the Bargain Hunter’s Flea Market and Antique Mall for over 200 flavors of “yumminess.”

Visit the CJ’s Tacos website and Hitches and Honey Facebook page to keep up with the two.