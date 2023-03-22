KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Grammy and Pulitzer Prize award-winning composer Jennifer Hidgon returns to East Tennessee to present the Tennessee premiere of her 2022 composition, “Cold Mountain Suite,” with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra on March 23-24. The East Tennessee native, and proud alumna of Heritage High School, will also be holding workshops with music students at Maryville College on the March 23.

Hidgon is She’s excited to be back home this week for the Tennessee premiere of her composition. “Cold Mountain Suite,” is from Higdon’s opera, “Cold Mountain,” which is based on Charles Frazier’s National Book Award-winning novel of the same name. Her opera is the first American opera to win the International Opera Award; it also received 2 Grammy nominations.

The KSO’s Moxley Carmichael Masterworks Series concert, “Appalachian Journeys,” which features Higdon’s “Cold Mountain Suite,” will take place at 7:30 p.m. both days at the Tennessee Theatre. For information on the tickets, visit Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s website.

